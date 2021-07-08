Veracyte: Rob Brainin, Bill Zondler

Veracyte has appointed Rob Brainin as executive vice president and chief business officer, and Bill Zondler as senior vice president and chief information officer. Brainin most recently served as CEO of Genuity Science (formerly known as WuXi NextCode). Prior to that, he was vice president and general manager of life sciences and applied genomics at Illumina. He also previously served as vice president and general manager of enterprise genomics solutions at Thermo Fisher Scientific, after having held a number of positions at Life Technologies and its predecessor, Invitrogen. Earlier in his career, Brainin was a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. and has served as an adjunct professor at the University of San Diego School of Law. He is a member of the board of directors of Champions Oncology and the Children's Tumor Foundation. He holds a bachelor's degree in in economics from Emory University and a JD degree from Harvard Law School.