The all-volunteer board of Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show took some flack when it decided late in the spring of 2020 to cancel the annual July event due to COVID. “They were very ticked off last year,” said Farm Show Chairman Oliver Brown on Thursday, opening day of the 2021, 4H-led program at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises. “We were the first one to call it in the state.”