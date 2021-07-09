Energy Assistance Funding Still Available from Black Hills Energy through Not-for-Profit Partnerships
Energy assistance funding is still available for Black Hills Energy residential and small commercial electric customers who need help paying their energy bills. In March, Black Hills Energy announced it would provide approximately $340,000 for energy assistance funding by partnering with local not-for-profit organizations across its electric service territory to disburse this record level of funding. The deadline to apply for the funds through the non-for-profit partners has been extended to Sept. 1.
