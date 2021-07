Prolong the shelf life of your confections with the Red Fresco Chef Hat baked goods preserver. This patented kitchen accessory naturally adds moisture to your yummy treats to keep them fresh. So you’ll never have to throw away leftover cake again. If you’ve spent time baking muffins, brownies, and more, you want them to last. Using this baked goods preserver can help that and is simple to use, too. Add 1 ounce of clean water and place the Red Fresco Chef Hat in the container with your favorite baked goods. Then, close the container and enjoy fresh, moist, and delicious goods for as long as you desire. Your goodies will absorb this moisture, making them last longer. Best of all, the base fits all standard cupcakes, muffins, and cakes. And, if this accessory falls over, its unique design will capture any water in case it tips over.