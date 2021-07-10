Cancel
Midland, TX

Man arrested for setting things on fire in Midland CVS

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 10 days ago

The Midland Police Department arrested Anthony Robertson, 32, on Thursday after he was caught setting things on fire in a Midland CVS store and injured an officer.

He has been charged with arson, aggravated assault on a public servant, criminal mischief and evading and resisting arrest.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call at the CVS located in the 3200 block of N Big Spring Street, in reference to a man setting things on fire in the store.

Robertson became upset when he saw the officers and would not cooperate with them. He then assaulted an officer and a short struggle occurred until he was taken into custody.

Both Robertson and the officer were transported to the ER.

The officer has been released with a fractured bone. The suspect has been cleared and transported to the Midland County Detention Center.

This is all the information we have on the incident at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

