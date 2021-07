KWizCom Corporation will be hosting a new webinar this time on how to take data aggregation and display in Microsoft 365 and Teams to the next level. Toronto, ON July 20, 2021 - KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Workflows, as well as various other SharePoint web parts, addons and apps for Microsoft 365 announced they will be airing a new webinar entitled "Take Data Aggregation and Display in Microsoft 365 and Teams to the Next Level". The webinar will be led by KWizCom's Product Group Manager Nimrod Geva.