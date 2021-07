There’s nothing quite like a visit to the local ice cream shop. If you’re lucky, you have one nearby that is filled with nostalgia and more importantly, delicious treats for those times nothing else will cure your sweet tooth. If you live in the Corbin area or are planning a visit soon, be sure to make time for a visit to Sweeties. With some of the best massive milkshakes in Kentucky and many other sweet options, this local favorite is as charming as it is tasty and is anxiously awaiting your visit.