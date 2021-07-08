Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

A Boy From Michigan, A Boy From Baltimore, Assorted Love Songs

By KMUW
kmuw.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime No Changes is the new release from guitarist Chris Schlarb and percussionist Chad Taylor. Featuring Taylor on drums and mbira and Schlarb on acoustic guitar and keyboards, the album recalls the work of Sandy Bull and Billy Higgins while offering something that is unique to this new recording. Listen for music from that as well as selections from Arooj Aftab’s Vulture Prince.

www.kmuw.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bartz
Person
Trey Anastasio
Person
Tony Joe White
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Larry Coryell
Person
Frank Zappa
Person
Billy Higgins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Songs#Hear Music#Classic Rock#The Bbc Sessions#Tedeschi Trucks Band#Fantastic Negrito#Layla Revisited#Phish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Music
Related
MusicNPR

A Modern History Of Boy Bands In Five Songs

Boy bands have been a staple of pop music for generations. They've won over millions of fans and provided gateways to fandom and pop-cultural obsession. From New Edition and New Kids On The Block in the '80s to BTS today — with a whole lot of acts like *NSYNC and The Backstreet Boys in the middle — there've been countless boy bands to choose from. Today we're offering up a brief modern history of boy bands.
Rock Musicnwaonline.com

MUSIC: Prog rock lives on in new album

One of our favorite albums from 2020 was "First Animal" by Trevor Bates. The Little Rock musician ticked off all the DIY rock 'n' roll boxes, delivering a slab of fuzzed-out punk that was something like Sebadoh crossed with Iggy and the Stooges. It is heavenly. And now Bates, 35,...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Artist Spotlight: Dave McMurray releases 'Grateful Deadication'

Sound: Jazz. The multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer has also recorded and performed other genres from rock to hip-hop. History: This Detroit-born saxophonist has a long list of credits. He's got his own catalog of albums, and he's also worked with a multitude of major names including Don Was, Bob James, Kid Rock, Geri Allen, Bob Dylan, Nancy Wilson, the Temptations and Iggy Pop just to name a few. McMurray even played on the Rolling Stones' 1994 album "Voodoo Lounge."
Rock Musicstpetecatalyst.com

King Crimson’s Jakko Jaksyzk talks music, history, firsts and lasts

Guitar legend Robert Fripp and the merry men of King Crimson have been in Tampa this week, rehearsing for a cross-country tour that opens Thursday at Clearwater’s Ruth Eckerd Hall. Jakko Jaksyzk, lead vocals and second guitar for this incarnation of the pioneering British progressive rock band, tells the Catalyst...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Smithsonian Folkways releases album of new music from Bahamian guitar legend Joseph Spence

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings is proud to release new, never-before-heard recordings from the great Bahamian guitar legend and otherworldly talent Joseph Spence (1910-1984) coming July 16, 2021. Recorded by renowned recording engineer, documentarian, and producer Peter Siegel in 1965 in New York City and the Bahamas, Encore: Unheard Recordings of Bahamian Guitar and Singing offers a look at a grandmaster at work, at the height of his powers and recorded with expert equipment. The album also includes two entirely new songs that Spence had never recorded before and new settings of Spence classics! A brilliantly virtuosic guitarist who influenced everyone from Richard Thompson to The Grateful Dead, Ry Cooder, and Taj Mahal, Joseph Spence was infused with the spirit of improvisation. As he sang, lyrics tumbled over exclamations, swaying between guttural interjections and fast-rhyming patter. Though he came up among the fishermen of the Bahamas, singing briny vocal harmonies with them late into the night, his music was wholly his own, and so original that it has inspired multiple generations ever since he was first discovered in the late 1950s. And yet despite the dazzling craft in his music, Spence was an artist who also loved to play. “There’s a playfulness to his music, that’s who he was!” Siegel explains. “Having met him and known him, he was like that. He’d get fascinated by something and have a unique thing to say about it.”
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Billie Eilish unveils unexpected look to tease exciting news

Billie Eilish has been gearing up for a big release over the past few weeks, and has been upping the excitement level with each social media post she's made. Her latest Instagram post is the icing on the cake, making her fans go wild and showing off her softer side.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 Fight One-on-One – Watch

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 have been at odds for years, from an alleged robbery and social media disses to now squaring off in an empty parking lot in front of onlookers. Earlier this morning (July 21), at around 1 a.m., Almighty Jay shared a nearly minute-long video of his one-on-one fight against the New Jersey rapper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy