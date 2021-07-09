Cancel
'Stop buying frozen and takeaway chips NOW': Chef shares his simple secrets for making the best crunchy homemade spuds

By Belinda Cleary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

A top chef has pleaded with home cooks to stop buying frozen chips and revealed just how easy they are to make from scratch.

Robbie Bell, a chef and owner of City Larder in Melbourne, shared the simple request on TikTok where he has more than 525k followers.

The chips take 25-30 minutes to prepare, according to the chef, who added the trick is seasoning them before they go in the oven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36s4bf_0arcjP8G00
Top chef Robbie Bell has revealed everyone should be making their own chips at home

'We have got to stop buying oven chips,' he said at the start of the video.

'Buy some potato, cut them into chips and give them a wash,' he demanded.

He then said after washing them they should be drizzled in olive oil and showed off the process in the popular video.

He then seasoned his hand cut chips with salt and smoked paprika before popping them on a baking tray.

'Put them in the oven at 160C for 25 minutes and there you go, home made chips,' he said.

At the end of the video he broke one of the golden chips in half to reveal the pillowy soft potato inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lhqI_0arcjP8G00
The chef said people should chop and wash their own potatoes before making their chips
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIRP1_0arcjP8G00
Then they should season them before putting them in the oven - he used salt and paprika

And his fans were impressed with thousands liking and commenting on the video which has been seen 277k times in 24 hours.

'I make my own chips all the time, it is so easy once you get into the habit,' one woman said.

'These look so yum, thankyou for the tips,' said another.

Some slammed the chef and claimed he made wedges, not hot chips.

'Those are wedges you tart,' one man said.

'Chips are fried and wedges are oven baked. These are not chips,' added another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bx3Ko_0arcjP8G00
He then baked them in the oven at 160C for 25 minutes

One man came to the chef's defense.

'For everyone calling them wedges, just cut them differently to make them look like chips, it's still the same method.'

But some people argued buying chips is still more affordable.

'It is cheaper buying a kilo of chips than it is to buy a kilo of potatoes,' one woman said.

'I wouldn't waster my time oven chips are quite good and by the time you add up potatoes, labour and electricity well Ah McCain you have done it again,' one man laughed.

The chef often shares easy recipes on the platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCNiQ_0arcjP8G00
A top chef has revealed his 'non-traditional' recipe for delicious breakfast tacos and they are very easy to make

Earlier this year he shared a delicious breakfast taco recipe.

The chef adds diced tomato and Spanish onion to a hot pan before adding some salt and quartered cherry tomatoes.

He then adds in his eggs, which he mixed in a bowl, pouring them around the ingredients to full encase them.

Once the egg appeared firm the chef put a flour tortilla over the top of the pan before flipping the taco onto a plate.

He then cooked the tortilla side of the dish until it was golden brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2Fno_0arcjP8G00
Robbie Bell , a chef and owner of City Larder in Melbourne , shared the breakfast taco recipe on TikTok earlier this year

How can I make an easy breakfast taco?

INGREDIENTS

METHOD

Dice the tomato and onion then put into a hot pan. Quarter some cherry tomatoes and add them to the pan too.

Move the tomato and onion mixture away from the edges of the pan and add salt to taste.

Beat three eggs together then pour the mixture around the outside of the pan.

Cook until the egg is firm then place a flour tortilla over the top of the egg mixture.

Flip the taco using a plate and cook until the tortilla is a light golden brown.

He served the taco folded in half on a plate and his TikTok fans were impressed.

'Looks good,' one person said, adding some drooling emoticons.

'Add some cilantro too,' suggested another before adding they intended to 'steal the idea'.

'Genius! I am going to add this to my breakfast menu,' said another.

