Researchers: COVID vaccines work against mutant

dbrnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from France adds to evidence that widely used COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against a coronavirus mutant that is spreading rapidly around the world and now is the most prevalent variant in the U.S.

Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Health Serviceshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study examines clinical outcomes in vaccinated individuals hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant

The rapid development and rolling out of vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been considered as a huge step forward towards containing the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. However, the continual emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants across the world has made the scientific community skeptical towards...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

Wisconsin Farms Working To Vaccinate Mink Against Coronavirus

As Wisconsin health officials work to get more residents vaccinated against the coronavirus, a mass vaccination effort is also happening in the state’s mink industry. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection approved the use of a vaccine for mink made by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis in May.
SciencePhys.org

COVID-19 variants develop better lock-picking skills to invade human cells

Like expert lock pickers, COVID-19 variants may be more adept at breaking into and infecting human cells, according to new research conducted by FIU physicists. The variants are able to do this by flexing a spike protein that works like a lock pick, unlocking and slipping into a cell for infection. The better the virus can manipulate the spike protein, the easier time it has accessing the cell and eventually spreading in an unvaccinated population.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify gut microbiota dysbiosis as a potential risk factor for long COVID

A study in Norway has recently highlighted a significant association between gut microbiota alteration and persistent respiratory dysfunction in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. The study reveals that altered diversity and composition of the gut microbiota together with increased plasma levels of lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP) is associated with respiratory dysfunction in COVID-19 patients even after three months of hospitalization. The study is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutations L452R & Y453F evade cellular immunity

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to spread globally, with the total number of cases reaching over 191 million. To date, the pandemic has claimed over 4.12 million lives. Despite vaccination efforts, many SARS-CoV-2 variants with naturally acquired mutations have emerged....

