Vistra, the largest power supplier in Texas, is accelerating its move away from coal with an earlier-than-expected closure of an Ohio power plant. The Irving-based power generator said Monday that it will close the Zimmer Power Plant in Moscow, Ohio, by mid-2022, years earlier than the previously reported plant retirement deadline of 2027. The closure comes after the coal plant failed to gain any capacity revenues in the latest auction held in May by regional grid operator PJM, which serves parts of the Northeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.