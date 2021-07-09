Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Eyes on the street: Rogers Park’s new “Black Lives Matter” Slow Street

By Courtney Cobbs
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently checked out the new Slow Street (the city calls them “Shared Streets”) on Paulina venue between Howard Street and Jonquil Terrace in Rogers Park, the block north of the Howard Red Line station that’s how to the Recyclery Collective community bike shop. It’s more like a shared block since it’s only a block long. Paulina, which is usually a two-way street, is still open to northbound drivers, but the southbound lane, which is next to the bike education center, is blocked off by moveable barricades. A “Black Lives Matter” street mural was recently painted on the block.

chi.streetsblog.org

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Hadden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogers Park#Two Way Street#Street Furniture#Black Lives Matter#Recyclery Collective
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Biking
News Break
Society
Related
985theriver.com

New York artists turn plywood from Black Lives Matter protests into sculptures

NEW YORK (Reuters) – For New York artist Tanda Francis, the Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020 were an historic event. To honor those who participated and create a permanent tribute to the racial justice movement, Francis took plywood used to board up storefronts across the city last year and turned it into a sculpture called “RockIt Black.”
Politicspopville.com

Black Lives Matter Mural will be permanent

16th and K Street, NW looking towards the White House. “Today, Mayor Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announce that construction to make Black Lives Matter Plaza a permanent installation will begin on Monday, July 19 and is expected to conclude by October 1, 2021. During construction, DDOT...
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
NBC News

Officers sue California city over Black Lives Matter mural

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Five officers have sued the Silicon Valley city of Palo Alto, saying it allowed the creation of a Black Lives Matter mural with anti-police images that constituted harassment and discrimination against law enforcement. The mural was painted last June in the street across from City Hall...
Perry, IAtheperrynews.com

No parking on Park Street west of First Avenue Wednesday

Parking will be prohibited on Park Street west of First Avenue from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, the Perry City Hall announced Tuesday. Park Street will be used as part of a house-moving route, which necessitates the temporary closure. Temporary “No Parking” signs will be placed during...
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Changes to on-street parking in south campus

As of July 20, 2021, changes have been made to how on-street parking is managed on the university-owned roads in the south section of campus. Parking in this area has been changed to include some areas where parking is prohibited and others where a South Commuter permit is now required.
Lifestyleshrewsburyma.gov

Nature Walk in Lake Street Park

Naturalist Bob Moore, is leading a Nature Walk in Lake Street park on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10 am to 11:30 am. (Bob notes that if you have to leave early that will be okay.) Lake Street Park has wooded, meadow, and wetland environments and a lot of variety in what there is to see, and Bob has the knowledge and sharp eye necessary to point out the most interesting features. If you would like to pre-register, which will help us plan, do so at parkrec@shrewsburyma.gov, or just show up on the day and you will be equally welcome. Lake Street Park trails are all-terrain environment.
Brooklyn, NYStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Signs Point the Way ‘Back to the Future’ for East River Bridges

Some mysterious new signs are demanding that the Department of Transportation go “back to the future” on the Brooklyn Bridge. The paper signs, affixed by a group that calls itself Right This Way, show a rendering of the bridge with four lower lanes devoted to subway trains and the top deck given over to pedestrians and cyclists. A legend on the sign says, “We have the technology” — meaning that the Brooklyn Bridge (in fact, all the East River bridges) could be (and were originally) carrying WAY more people a day than they do now in the automobile age.
Harrison, NJNews 12

'That's criminal right there' - Harrison residents accused of charging neighbors for parking on street

Parking in Hudson County can generally be a nightmare, and now, Harrison residents have been accused of charging for a spot that was actually on the street. Street parking is usually mostly full near the West Hudson Park entrance, so to park stress-free, you need to have a driveway. Some residents who need spaces say they have been charged by other residents for parking on Franklyn Street.
TrafficStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Truck Driver Kills Pedestrian Along Union Square Danger Strip

A 70-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck driver along a notoriously dangerous portion of Union Square on Wednesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report from the NYPD, the pedestrian was crossing E. 17th Street between Park Avenue South and Broadway from south to north at around 1:55 p.m. when she was struck by the driver of a massive tow truck heading westbound. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, died on the scene. The driver remained at the site and was not initially charge, though the investigation is ongoing, cops said.
Trafficbloomingtonmn.gov

Temporary On-Street Parking

Your request must be submitted at least two business days prior to the requested time. If it is a last minute request, you may call the Engineering Division at 952-563-4870 (Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.); however, a minimum of one-business-day notice is required for all requests. The...

Comments / 1

Community Policy