Eyes on the street: Rogers Park’s new “Black Lives Matter” Slow Street

Naturalist Bob Moore, is leading a Nature Walk in Lake Street park on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10 am to 11:30 am. (Bob notes that if you have to leave early that will be okay.) Lake Street Park has wooded, meadow, and wetland environments and a lot of variety in what there is to see, and Bob has the knowledge and sharp eye necessary to point out the most interesting features. If you would like to pre-register, which will help us plan, do so at parkrec@shrewsburyma.gov, or just show up on the day and you will be equally welcome. Lake Street Park trails are all-terrain environment.