Eyes on the street: Rogers Park’s new “Black Lives Matter” Slow Street
I recently checked out the new Slow Street (the city calls them “Shared Streets”) on Paulina venue between Howard Street and Jonquil Terrace in Rogers Park, the block north of the Howard Red Line station that’s how to the Recyclery Collective community bike shop. It’s more like a shared block since it’s only a block long. Paulina, which is usually a two-way street, is still open to northbound drivers, but the southbound lane, which is next to the bike education center, is blocked off by moveable barricades. A “Black Lives Matter” street mural was recently painted on the block.chi.streetsblog.org
Comments / 1