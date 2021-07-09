Going beyond the bike path

Registration is required for this activity. Come Explore Both the Blackstone River Bikeway and the East Bay Bike Path. We have reduced the ride to 53 scenic and generally flat miles! We will start off our journey on the Blackstone River Bikeway at the Visitor Center off of I-295 northbound in Lincoln. One of the most exciting projects currently underway in the Heritage Corridor is the construction of the Blackstone River Bikeway. When completed, this bikeway will extend forty-eight miles from downtown Worcester, MA to India Point Park in Providence, RI. From there it will connect with the existing East Bay Bike path and continue on to Bristol, RI. We will be riding south from the I-295 Visitor Center on the Blackstone River Trail for about 5 miles until it ends in Valley Falls State Park. Next, we will venture onto the city streets to travel over to Providence to access the East Bay Bike Path. This section will be approximately 8-10 miles and is a mix of bike lanes and paths. With spectacular maritime views and an abundance of coastal wildlife, the East Bay Bike Path offers a spectacular New England experience. Inducted into the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame in 2009, the route is one of the most popular multiuse trails in Rhode Island. The paved pathway travels between Providence and Bristol, visiting eight parks as it skirts the historical water-fronts that played roles in local shipbuilding, transoceanic trade, and manufacturing. Come enjoy the sights, sounds and smells as the East Bay paved path takes us by coves and marshes, over bridges, and through State Parks to end at Bristol where we will have a well-deserved lunch and rest stop-and probably the chance for some ice cream. We will then turn around and retrace our way back to the Blackstone River Valley from the coast. In total the ride is about 53 miles. We plan on a pace of about 10-12 mph. Plan to take occasional pauses to observe nature, hydrate/snack/lunch, and get ice cream. Bring a helmet, water/electrolytes, snacks, bicycle lock, and a repair kit that includes a spare tube and patch kit. Please Note: We will be bicycling on the paths and on streets that are marked as a bike route. For ambitious riders, there is the option of a self-guided extension of 12 miles total to the northern end of the Blackstone River Path (though at least one of the leaders will probably do this!). AMC Trip Policy.