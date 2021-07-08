MBS RECAP: Impressive Move to Longer-Term Lows. What's Next?
The centerpiece of today's global trading session was an impressive overnight rally that took 10yr yields as low as 1.25%. That was strong enough to merit a corrective bounce between 7am and 9:30am, but yields topped out just over 1.30%, not once, but multiple times. The result is a classic pivot/inflection point on the 2-day chart--one we can continue to watch for evidence that bullish aspirations are shifting. As far as today was concerned, the repeated bounces at 1.30% added validity to the rally, at the very least.www.mortgagenewsdaily.com
