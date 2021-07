The Northwestern State University finished second in the mixed choir category at the Leonardo Da Vinci International Choral Festival which was held virtually. The Chamber Choir, conducted by Director of Choral Activities Dr. Nicholaus B. Cummins, finished fourth in the Grand Prix beating out choirs from China, Japan, the Philippines and the United Kingdom. Junior Kylie Dornbush was selected as the best female soloist in the entire competition. Dornbush is a vocal music education major from Huntington Beach, California, and is a student of Associate Professor of Voice Terrie Sanders.