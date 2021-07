A woman has sued Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown over the chemical exposure that sent dozens of people to the hospital on Saturday. In a suit filed in Harris County state district court Monday, lawyers for Amanda Regulus say she brought her three children to the park, and the four of them experienced headaches, skin irritation and sore throats due to the exposure. Regulus’ lawyers say the staff did not inform visitors of the leak until about an hour after it occurred, and workers actually delayed the evacuation process by asking visitors to participate in a promotional contest before they left.