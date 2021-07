The severity of flooding across western Europe in recent days is a clear indication that urgent action is needed to tackle climate change, the head of the European Commission has said.More than 1,000 people were thought to be missing in flood-hit regions of Germany and Belgium on Friday, where rising waters have already killed more than 100 people.“It is the intensity and the length of the events that science tells us this is a clear indication of climate change and that this is something that really, really shows the urgency to act,” Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.Ms von...