Jay Bianchi Retires Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Union Picketing
Photo: Jay Bianchi (photo provided by Taylor Bishop) | By Kyle Harris, Westword | The year-old Colorado Musicians Union has secured its first major public victory. Jay Bianchi, the Grateful Dead entrepreneur and venue owner accused of sexual assault by one woman and rape by another — claims that he denies and calls “a witch hunt,” “lies” and “a vicious attack” — just announced on Facebook that he’s ending his 26-year run as an independent music promoter.www.coloradomusic.org
