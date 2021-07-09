Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jay Bianchi Retires Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Union Picketing

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: Jay Bianchi (photo provided by Taylor Bishop) | By Kyle Harris, Westword | The year-old Colorado Musicians Union has secured its first major public victory. Jay Bianchi, the Grateful Dead entrepreneur and venue owner accused of sexual assault by one woman and rape by another — claims that he denies and calls “a witch hunt,” “lies” and “a vicious attack” — just announced on Facebook that he’s ending his 26-year run as an independent music promoter.

www.coloradomusic.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Picketing#Colorado Musicians Union#The Melvin Seals#Quixote#100th Monkey#Speedway Burger#The Oriental Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Jeff Bezos just went to space and back

New York (CNN Business) — Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, went to space and back Tuesday morning on an 11-minute, supersonic joy ride aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Riding alongside the multibillionaire were Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old...

Comments / 0

Community Policy