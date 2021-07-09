Cancel
How to put on a doona cover FAST: Mum shares her simple trick for making the chore much easier - and you'll never 'get lost' inside it again

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

A mum-of-two who's known for sharing helpful cleaning videos on TikTok has revealed her hassle-free technique for putting on a quilt cover.

Mila, from Melbourne, posted a video demonstrating the technique which involves rolling the doona on top of the quilt cover then flipping it over and laying it flat.

The step-by-step process removes the frustration that often comes with changing a doona cover and shaves time off the chore.

'Never get lost inside your quilt cover again,' she captioned the video which has since been viewed more than 16,000 times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9NKf_0arcfjh400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgRd3_0arcfjh400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HipSG_0arcfjh400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dB2sY_0arcfjh400

While the unique method may seem complex, it's quite simple to complete after the first attempt and is a better alternative to other techniques.

In the short video, Mila first laid the quilt cover inside out and placed the doona on top on the bed.

She then started rolling the two together from the top down to the base of the bed.

'Flip the cover over the ends so it faces the correct way,' Mila wrote then buttoned the ends and unrolled the doona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHfTv_0arcfjh400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1GW3_0arcfjh400

The clever tactic only takes one minute to complete if done correctly and ensures the doona is inserted into the cover properly.

'Some people can't lift heavy duvets, due to sore shoulders or backs. This is a great method to overcome that,' Mila wrote.

Other TikTok users were impressed by the insight, with one woman saying she will 'try it on the weekend'.

