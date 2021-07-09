Ric Cabot Podmore and Keith Johnson Chosen to Write Song for the Colorado Rockies

From Ric Cabot Podmore on Facebook, 6/29/21: So, here it is… I waited to share this publicly until the ball club had the opportunity to debut it yesterday [6/28/21] for ‘Opening Day 2.0’. I’m very honored and grateful that I was chosen to co-write [with Keith Johnson] and produce “Rock The Rockies!” for The Colorado Rockies and Major League Baseball. !!!ROCK!!! !!!ROCK!!! !!!ROCK!!!