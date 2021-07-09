Cancel
Colorado State

Ric Cabot Podmore and Keith Johnson Chosen to Write Song for the Colorado Rockies

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Ric Cabot Podmore on Facebook, 6/29/21: So, here it is… I waited to share this publicly until the ball club had the opportunity to debut it yesterday [6/28/21] for ‘Opening Day 2.0’. I’m very honored and grateful that I was chosen to co-write [with Keith Johnson] and produce “Rock The Rockies!” for The Colorado Rockies and Major League Baseball. !!!ROCK!!! !!!ROCK!!! !!!ROCK!!!

