COMBO’s Movie Night With Barb on July 10th // This Stunning Film Opens a Time Capsule of Black Power

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 12 days ago

Slight change in plans! Join Barb at The Movies! First night back, let’s all meet at the Esquire Theater at 6th Avenue and Downing Street in Denver on Saturday, July 10th at 6:30 p.m. to catch “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” (The theater is no longer showing the Rita Moreno film. Our apologies). More on the “Summer of Soul” below.

