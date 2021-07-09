Cancel
Laurie Dameron Entertains as Miller Farms Hosts BBQ Fundraiser To Repair Tornado Damage

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: Laurie Dameron at COMBO Songwriters Showcase (photo by David Barber, Rock on Colorado.com) By Conor McCue, CBS Denver | PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been nearly a month since an EF-1 tornado touched down in Northern Colorado and tore through Miller Farms in Platteville, damaging semi-trailers and acres of crops. On Sunday, Tajahi Cooke, chef and owner of Denver-based Ms. Betty’s Cooking hosted a BBQ fundraiser to help the family get back on its feet.

