Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

Lexington Clipper-Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police, authorities said.

