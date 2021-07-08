Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

A Nevada woman who broke into a dentist’s office to steal cash also pulled 13 teeth from a victim, say police.Laurel Eich, who is not a dentist, told investigators in Washow County that she had unlawfully carried out the medical procedure.Authorities say that they were investigating Eich for a burglary at the office in which $22,861 in cash and checks was stolen in May.Officers responded to the dental office in Reno when an after-hours alarm went off, and found an open door and a broken window.Eich, 42, then told detectives about the extraction, which she claims happened on a different...