Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

'Know this before you call a plumber': Mum shares simple five-step method for deep cleaning and repairing clogged kitchen drains

By Cindy Tran
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

A mum has shared her simple five-step method for deep cleaning clogged kitchen drains using everyday household items.

Carolina Mccauley, from Perth, used dishwashing detergent, baking soda, vinegar and hot boiling water to flush out the pipes, leaving her drain free flowing and smelling fresh.

'Slow sink drain? Try this for a slow drain before you call a plumber,' the mum-of-two said in a now-viral TikTok video.

'This works for everything - showers, bathtubs and bathroom sinks.'

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KI3YM_0arceUIQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHQKP_0arceUIQ00

How to deep clean clogged drains

1. Add one tablespoon of dishwashing liquid down the drain

2. Add half a cup of baking soda

3. Pour two cups of vinegar, which will create a bubbling effect due to an instant reaction with the baking soda

4. Cover the drain with a cloth for 10 minutes

5. To flush out the drains, pour boiling hot water

She started by pouring one tablespoon of dishwashing liquid down the drain, followed by half a cup of baking soda.

Next, the mum poured two cups of vinegar, which will create a bubbling effect due to an instant reaction with the baking soda.

She covered the drain with a cloth for 10 minutes. To flush out the drains, she poured boiling hot water.

The mum then turned the tap on to show her unclogged drain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHssI_0arceUIQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGdpE_0arceUIQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49B4vT_0arceUIQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rrbv3_0arceUIQ00

Her video has since been viewed more than 235,000 times, with many saying the cost-effective cleaning method has worked well in their homes.

In April, Carolina revealed how she cleaned her microwave without any cleaning products using a few items you can find in your kitchen.

You'll need to get your hands on some dish soap, water, lemon juice and a sponge - and your microwave will be spotless in no time.

'This is my top microwave cleaning hack, using zero cleaning products,' Carolina posted on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQNNo_0arceUIQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqFNH_0arceUIQ00

The mum-of-two explained that you should start by mixing two cups of water with one tablespoon of dish soap and one cup of lemon juice in a bowl of water.

'Heat the solution for five minutes in the microwave,' Carolina said.

'The steam will loosen up any gunk in your device.'

Following this, wipe down the inside with a warm wet sponge, and you should see all of the dirt and grime easily dislodge.

'It's so easy to try for yourself,' Carolina said.

Comments / 2

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumber#Cleaning Products#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

You Should Never Keep This One Spice in Your Cabinet, Experts Warn

While we've all been guilty of taking a little too much time to clean out our kitchen drawers and cupboards, there is nowhere more neglected than our spice cabinets. Spices tend to keep longer than other foods, so we're less concerned about doing a weekly—or even yearly—cleanse. You may want to tackle that messy spice cabinet sooner rather than later, though, especially if you're keeping one spice in your cabinet that experts say should never be stored there. Read on to find out which spice needs to be relocated.
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

This Toilet Paper Trick Can Refresh Your Entire Bathroom

There are plenty of suggestions out there for preventing less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that doesn’t require a daily spray or a touch-up every time you go. You only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well.
LifestylePosted by
HOT 107.9

Does Irish Spring Soap Really Help Repel Flies?

Everyone is battling flies this summer and some are going the distance when it comes to repelling the pests. The latest trend on social media suggests that you put a bar of Ivory Spring soap outdoors and it will have flies turning around. So I ask, does this really work,...
Home & GardenPosted by
Daily Mail

How to get a sparkling bathroom FAST: Mum shares her trick for cleaning her tile grout in 15 minutes - and claims the cleaner 'does the hard work for you'

A busy mum-of-two has revealed her trick to sparkling clean grout and says the cheap ingredients 'do all the work for you'. Mama Mila, who has a popular TikTok channel based around cleaning hacks, mixes bicarb soda, hydrogen peroxide and dishwashing detergent together to make her 'magic' grout cleaner. The...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mental_Floss

The Reason You Sweat After a Shower—and How to Stop It

It's normal to sweat a bit when taking a hot shower—it's the sweat that drips after you towel off that becomes a problem. Perspiring when you've already washed your hair and body can make you feel as dirty as you did when you stepped into the bathroom. The good news is that sweating after you take a shower is normal, and there are steps you can take to prevent it.
LifestylePosted by
FIRST For Women

Does Wearing Shoes in Your House Actually Track Dirt and Germs Inside?

Taking off my shoes when I enter anyone’s home is such a habit that I don’t even think about it anymore. I grew up in a house where we always left our footwear at the door, and even now I often forget that there are plenty of people who don’t! I was told at the time that we did partially for cleanliness reasons, but I always wondered: Does wearing shoes indoors actually track dirt and germs as so many people claim it does? Could diseases like Covid-19 be transmitted? And does it affect your health?
Home & Gardenartofmanliness.com

Keep Your House Cooler With a Quick 10-Minute Clean of Your Air Conditioner

Got your home’s air conditioner chugging away, but your house doesn’t feel as cool as you think it would? It might be time to clean up its condenser. The outside condenser unit of your central air conditioner is basically a giant fan surrounded by tiny metal fins (there’s also a condenser in there). These tiny fins can get caked with dust, pollen, and other detritus, reducing airflow from your unit. Reduced airflow means a less efficient air conditioner, which means a warmer house and more expensive energy bills.

Comments / 2

Community Policy