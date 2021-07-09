Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Briana Lane

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people who are familiar with Briana Lane’s work would probably agree that she was born to be in front of a camera. The talented actress has been in the industry for the last 15 years and during that time she has gone from a struggling actress to a soap opera star. She has had dozens of roles throughout her career, but many people will probably recognize her from the satirical TV program The Desk. More recently, she has also become a soap opera star thanks to her role as Brook Lynn Quartermaine in General Hospital. She hasn’t made any film or TV appearances in 2021, but we know that we haven’t seen the last of Briana. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Briana Lane.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Briana Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#General Hospital#Cbs#The Arthritis Foundation#Instagram#Digital Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesTVOvermind

That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Yuji Okumoto

It’s almost a guarantee that if you were growing up in the 80s you saw this face even if you didn’t know his name since the smiling and vicious character of Chozen was one of the most memorable parts of The Karate Kid II, and the best part is that he’s coming back for Cobra Kai season 3, even if we don’t really know whether that’s going to be a good or a bad thing. It does feel kind of obvious that he still feels a certain way about Daniel LaRusso, but after so many years one would think that people would change. Then again, when one remembers that his uncle Sato still harbored a grudge against Mr. Miyagi and Johnny Lawrence still disliked Daniel it’s hard to justify Chozen just up and forgiving the man that apparently stole his honor. But as far as Yuji’s career, he’s been keeping pretty busy over the years and has managed to keep himself in the spotlight at least a bit here and there. He’s still fondly remembered for his time in the movie Better Off Dead with John Cusack since his Howard Cosell impression was one of the better parts of the movie and helped to make it a lot funnier since otherwise the movie as a little dark in some spots, as it was likely intended to be.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Anna Comforts Valentin After Maxie Reclaims Baby

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is about to be brokenhearted when he losing what he believes to be his infant daughter. Will Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) be there to pick up the pieces when Valentin loses baby Bailey Cassadine/Louise August (Harper and Scarlett Bloom)?. General...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Relationshipsdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker And Shawn Christian Get Engaged

Maybe Days of Our Lives should called Days of Our Loves, as two stars of NBC's long-running soap have gotten engaged! Shawn Christian (ex-Dr. Daniel Jonas) popped the question to longtime love Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker Brady), and she said yes. Christian shared the good news on Instagram, posting an...
MusicBlack Enterprise

Keyshia Cole’s Mother Dies From Drug Overdose On Her 61st Birthday

The family of R&B singer Keyshia Cole has been left grieving after her mother Frankie Lons succumbed to her battle with drug addiction on her 61st birthday. Cole’s family confirmed Frankie passed away from an overdose after decades of battling with addiction, TMZ reports. Cole’s brother Sam shared how Frankie overdosed at her Oakland home on Sunday. She was partying and celebrating her birthday when she apparently took drugs after relapsing on her journey to sobriety.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Motorsportsthespun.com

Photos: When Danica Patrick Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has a history of featuring notable athletes in their issues over the years. Former NASCAR star turned business woman Danica Patrick is among those to have posed for the iconic magazine. Patrick, now 39, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and ’09. “You could...
CelebritiesPopculture

Dahlia Sky, Adult Film Actress, Dead at 31

Dahlia Sky, a veteran adult film actress, was found dead in her apartment in the San Fernando Valley, California on June 30, the Los Angeles Police Department said. She was 31. Her death is being investigated as a "potential suicide." Sky was found in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy