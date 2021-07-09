Goodbye 'Disco Kroger,' new grocery chain set to move in

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — It's lights out for Buckhead's "Disco Kroger,: as a new grocer is set to make moves into its location amid new renovations at the busy shopping center. Disco Kroger is a 1970s-era store tucked away off of Piedmont Road near Peachtree Road in Buckhead. It will be torn down by Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center's owner Regency Center, according to 11Alive's partner, the Atlanta Business Chronicle.