Two-venue exhibition of Sadie Barnette opens at Benton
The Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College and Pitzer College Art Galleries are hosting the most ambitious exhibition to date of California artist Sadie Barnette. “Sadie Barnette: Legacy and Legend” a two-venue presentation of the artist’s recent work that brings together her drawings, installations, and photographs that explore intimate family narratives within global discourses on race and power, will be on view from July 22 through December 19.www.claremont-courier.com
