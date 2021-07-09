On Sunday, June 27, 2021, Darryl Ray Sanders passed away at the age of 52. Darryl was born on May 20, 1969, to Glendol and Linda (Warehime) Sanders. Darryl was father to Ashley Sanders and Courtney Sanders. Darryl was also known to Shelby Castor and Anthony Castor as Dad. He will forever be known by his grandchildren as Pappy; Jocelyn, Mercury, Rylee, Marissa and Sophia. Darryl has left behind his wife Belinda Sanders and best friend for 23-plus years; Wesley Sanders, his brother, and Melissa, his sister-in-law; plus, many friends and family who loved him dearly.