Liger Partners Joins Forces with Satori Interactive: New Collaboration Offers Deeper Talent Bench & Additional Best-in-Class Services

Independent Recognition Comes on Heels of Multiple Recent Company Milestones. Nest Collaborative, creator of the nation’s first virtual lactation platform, has been recognized as the “Best Overall Online Lactation Consultant,” following an independent review conducted by Verywell Family, a source of independent evaluation of products and services designed for families. This is the first independent review in a relatively new, but quickly growing category, which has seen major tailwinds as the healthcare industry expands to include virtual care in its suite of offerings.