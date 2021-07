Heading into the final match of the regular season, the Laredo Heat SC could wind up anywhere from the No. 1 seed to the No. 3 seed in the Lone Star Conference by the end of the weekend. For now, the Heat’s focus is solely on taking care of business Friday to head into the playoffs on a five-game winning streak as they host the FC Coyotes at 8 p.m. at the TAMIU Soccer Complex.