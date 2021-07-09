Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Zaila Avant-garde wins 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming bee’s first African American champion

By Amy B Wang
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, was named the winner of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the bee’s first African American champion. Avant-garde spelled “murraya” correctly to win the competition, after conquering words such as “retene,” “ancistroid” and “depreter” over multiple rounds. Upon her...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Avant Garde#Guinness World Records#Espn#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
World War II
News Break
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
Axios

Asian American Olympians face racism at home

Asian American Olympians representing the United States are competing for gold in Tokyo as Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are targets of violence and bigotry back home. Why it matters: Advocates say the anti-Asian hate is taking a mental health toll on Asian Americans, and Asian American athletes are entering the games under the added pressure of competing in Asia before a worldwide audience.
Harvey, LAWPTV

Scripps National Spelling Bee winner's hometown throws her parade

Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Zaila Avant-garde's hometown threw her a parade fit for a champion. According to Nola.com and WDSU, Avant-garde's hometown of Harvey, Louisiana, threw the 14-year-old a Mardi Gras-style drive-by parade on Sunday. The parade included fire engines, motorcycles, and horses. The 8th grader from Louisiana spelled...
POTUSPosted by
ABC News

Today in History

Today in History Today is Sunday, July 18, the 199th day of 2021. There are 166 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On July 18, 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo. On this date: In 1536, the English Parliament passed an act declaring the authority of the pope void in England. In 1863, during the Civil War, Union troops spearheaded by the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, made up of Black soldiers, charged Confederate-held Fort Wagner on Morris Island, S.C. The Confederates were able to repel the Northerners, who suffered heavy losses; the 54th’s commander, Col. Robert Gould Shaw, was among those who were killed. In 1872, Britain enacted voting by secret ballot. In 1940, the Democratic National Convention at Chicago Stadium nominated President Franklin D. Roosevelt (who was monitoring the proceedings at the White House) for an unprecedented third term in office; earlier in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy