Zaila Avant-garde wins 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming bee’s first African American champion

Today in History Today is Sunday, July 18, the 199th day of 2021. There are 166 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On July 18, 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo. On this date: In 1536, the English Parliament passed an act declaring the authority of the pope void in England. In 1863, during the Civil War, Union troops spearheaded by the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, made up of Black soldiers, charged Confederate-held Fort Wagner on Morris Island, S.C. The Confederates were able to repel the Northerners, who suffered heavy losses; the 54th’s commander, Col. Robert Gould Shaw, was among those who were killed. In 1872, Britain enacted voting by secret ballot. In 1940, the Democratic National Convention at Chicago Stadium nominated President Franklin D. Roosevelt (who was monitoring the proceedings at the White House) for an unprecedented third term in office; earlier in the...