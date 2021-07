This week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took a 9-minute joyride into space on a vertically launched Blue Origin rocket named New Shepard that took off from and landed in a field in Texas. This followed Sir Richard Branson’s space trip last week on a Virgin Galactic flight that reached an altitude of 52 miles above the earth, just on the edge of “space.” Both flights carried just four passengers in a precursor to commercial suborbital flight. The Blue Origin flight reached a momentary altitude of 59 miles above the earth, just sufficient to qualify its crew as “astronauts.”