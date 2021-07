Editor’s Note: On July 7th candidates in the August 3rd Primary for Mayor, Everett City Council District 3 and Everett City Council District 5 were invited to send a statement up to 500 words to MyEverettNews.com introducing themselves to our readers. Not all of the candidates responded but we are publishing unedited statements from those that did reply by our deadline. MyEverettNews.com does not endorse candidates but thinks this is a good way for you to hear directly from the people running. We will do this again prior to the General Election.