Artpark welcomes JP Jofre Hard Tango Chamber Band and Alarm Will Sound

wnypapers.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtpark & Company announces a performance by JP Jofre Hard Tango Chamber Band and Alarm Will Sound as part of the 2021 “New Music in the Park” series at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 inside the Artpark Amphitheater. The performance is sponsored by HSBC Bank. A press release stated, “JP Jofre...

www.wnypapers.com

