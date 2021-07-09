Goods: This year brought hiccups and heartbreaks — and reminders of why we love prep sports
As booming crowds roared at prep state tournament events across Wisconsin over the past month, I was reminded of how empty the same grandstands sat just one year ago. The last few weeks marked an exciting – and hectic, if you’re a sports reporter – end to the 2020-21 prep sports season. A large and impressive crop of locals made the trip down to La Crosse for track and field championships, with a handful walking away with gold medals around their necks. The Chippewa Valley got a team to state baseball in every single division, as well as three programs to state softball.www.leadertelegram.com
Comments / 0