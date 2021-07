FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. There is plenty that can go wrong in the midst of a fantasy football season. Most of which is completely out of our hands and often chalked up to bad luck. What we can control is how well we set ourselves up for each season with a solidified draft strategy. In order to execute said strategy to the best of our ability, the amount of mistakes made along the way must be kept to a minimum. Below are some of the biggest draft mistakes fantasy football managers make to know of and avoid before the big day.