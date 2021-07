A new variant of the coronavirus first detected in Peru in December 2020 has become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in South America and has been discovered in 26 countries across the world, including the UK.The Lambda variant has been considered a mutation “of interest” by the World Health Organisation since 14 June and was declared to be “under investigation” by Public Health England (PHE) nine days later.Of most concern to scientists at present is its “potential increased transmissibility or possible increased resistance to neutralising antibodies”, indicating that it might prove more resistant to vaccines and spread faster, although...