Kovels Antiques: Toy wagons were often used by newsboys to deliver papers
Toy wagons, those that are large enough to give rides to children or to haul packages of newspapers for newsboys, were first made in the 1880s in the United States. Most were made of wood that was painted red. Newspapers were sold to newsboys by the bundle. The boys kept them in a wagon and moved around the city, shouting the headlines to sell the papers. Most of the boys were homeless and this is how they earned a living.journalnow.com
