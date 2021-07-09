Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Photographer's shopping centre exhibition shows the authentic face of black Britain

By Long Reads
BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCephas Williams has had two very different experiences in shopping centres recently - but they are, on one level, intimately linked. Last week, the photographer launched a major exhibition of 116 giant portraits - of poets and professors, entrepreneurs and social workers - in the Arndale Centre in Manchester. He...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#The Photographer#Racial Injustice#Bluewater#Black Men#Portrait Of Black Britain#Arndale#Maasai#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Visual Artcreativeboom.com

Ghost Signs: Photographs that capture Britain's fading brick ads before they disappear forever

"There are various names that refer to the painted adverts on the side of buildings. They include, faded ads, brick ads and ghost signs. I use the latter because of its totality of their appearance and refers to a to a spirit that refuses to die," Nicholas tells Creative Boom. "The history of the products, the artists that painted and designed the adverts and the shop keepers, are a rich source of wonder to me."
Visual ArtPosted by
The Independent

Faces of 850 trans people to feature in new Trafalgar Square Fourth Plinth sculpture

Teresa Margolles has been announced as the latest artist to have her work featured on the Fourth Plinth at Trafalgar Square.The Mexican artist’s sculpture, 850 Improntas, was chosen alongside a work by Samson Kambalu to join the rolling display of public art in central London.Margolles’s work features casts of the faces of 850 transgender people from London and around the world. The “life masks” will be arranged around the plinth in the form of Tzompantli, a skull rack from Mesoamerican civilisations that covered central Mexico to northern Costa Rica. The racks were often used to display the remains of sacrifice...
PhotographyVogue

Meet The Female Photographer Behind A Must-See Exhibition Honouring The Grenfell Community

In the summer of 2017, Feruza Afewerki lost her older sister Amal and four-year-old niece Amaya in the devastating fire that broke out in Grenfell Tower. In the years since the tragedy, the 28-year-old photographer has worked to capture the memories of the 72 lives lost and the survivors’ stories through a compelling photo series called Gold & Ashes, now on display at London’s Bramley Studio and Freston Road.
Petsyoursun.com

'London's No. 1 Dog Walking Agency' full of eccentric customers

If you’re a “tall, gangly, butterfingered” klutz, a job amid priceless treasures at Sotheby’s London auction house may not be the best fit. Kate MacDougall discovered that fact the expensive way when, as a 26-year-old back-office helper in 2006, she executed such maneuvers as knocking “porcelain, mid-nineteenth-century and exceptionally ugly” pigeons off her desk and spilling soup onto Persian rugs. Plus, she was bored.
Visual ArtBBC

Is toilet art festival Leicester's answer to the Loo-vre?

Seven toilets are to become the unusual setting for a new European-wide art festival. The Leicester lavatories - all accessible to members of the public - are due to host the show called Accessible Art For All. Leicester will be the first of five cities to host the exhibition, with...
SocietyThe Guardian

Black faces in high places: how Simon Woolley revolutionised British politics

In the mid-90s, Simon Woolley believed British politics was largely indifferent to minority communities. In 1995, there had been riots in Brixton, south London, after Wayne Douglas, a 26-year-old Black man, had died in police custody, while, after a spate of street robberies, Paul Condon, commissioner of the Metropolitan police, had written a letter to 40 Black community leaders, saying: “Many of the perpetrators of mugging are very young Black people.” The Macpherson report, which found there was “institutional racism” in the Met, was four years away. There were just seven ethnic minority MPs in parliament.
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

Photographer Dawoud Bey's work captures Black love, pride and history

Dawoud Bey was given his first 35 mm camera at age 15. Several years later, in 1975, he’d begin one of the most influential careers in photography. Bey’s latest exhibition, “Dawoud Bey: An American Project,” captures the progression of four decades of communities in America. The exhibition, now on display at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, comprises 80 works and eight series.
HealthBBC

Harrogate health boss faces woman's racist abuse

A health trust boss who had racist abuse hurled at him after England's Euro 2020 victory over Germany has been left feeling "unwanted and isolated". Steve Russell, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust's chief executive, said it happened as he was walking home from work after Tuesday's match. A woman...
EntertainmentTelegraph

The Diana statue proves it – Britain’s public art is at an atrocious low

There was an inevitability about what might tactfully be called the disappointing nature of the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, that her sons unveiled in Kensington Gardens on Thursday. The late Princess has become the patron saint of a certain type of sentimentality echoed in the statue, by Ian Rank-Broadley, much to its detriment. But also, one must go back to before the Second World War to detect a public piece of art that was well-executed, dignified and inspiring, and generally accepted by those who had to encounter it in their everyday lives.
AnimalsThe Guardian

The mystery of the Georgian papier-mache horse – in pictures

Vija Skangale, a curator, grew up in Tbilisi, Georgia, in the 1980s, and now lives in London. One day, looking through childhood photos, she found an image of her four-year-old self atop a papier-mache horse at the local zoo. “All my Tbilisi friends have a similar photo,” she says, “but I knew nothing about the photographer.” So she posted on social media and was overwhelmed by the response. “People shared their own pictures and I connected with the photographer’s grandson.” She discovered that the pictures, roughly dating from 1960 to 2013, were taken by local photographer Victor Sukiasov, who had destroyed his archive before he died. This haunted Skangale: “I decided to honour his legacy, even though he didn’t think what he did was meaningful.” She set up a digital archive so that anyone can upload their own Sukiasov portrait with his prop horse. “Thousands have sat for him and will have memories triggered by looking at his work. I think collective memory is important.”
TV & Videosglamourmagazine.co.uk

From the chicken shop to the streets of Britain: Amelia Dimoldenberg is the millennial multi-hyphenate who's taking over comedy

When I hear the words ‘chicken shop’ there are three things I think of: five wings and chips for £2.50, cans of Miranda, and Amelia Dimoldenberg. Amelia is another impressive multi-hyphenate (comedian-presenter-journalist-chicken nugget connoisseur) who proves that when you work hard, work smart and put your all into your passions, it really does pay off. She started her first YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date, seven years ago, interviewing grime artists and celebrities from AJ Tracey to Kurtan from This Country through the medium of dead-pan, awkward dates in chicken shops across London (a series which got me through much of my young adulthood, watching while revising, on my lunch break at work, and, of course, throughout the last year and a half of lockdown). The winning combination of her awkward character and the unaffected nature of the talent she interviews sets her apart in the comedy scene, and she’s continued to put that unmistakable Amelia spin on everything she’s turned her hand at since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy