Dense swarms of fireflies flash in unison

Teacher/Naturalist – Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. There are few creatures on this planet that don’t amaze me in one way or another, but I will never forget the first time I saw a firefly as a kid. I felt a lot of different things – disbelief, wonder, the unrelenting need to catch it and put it in a jar – but mostly curiosity. How did they come to be? How do they light up, and why? Is there actually a little lightbulb in there or is something magical going on? All of these questions my mom couldn’t answer at the time, but luckily for you, this Nature Note is here to help.