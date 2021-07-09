Cancel
Washington County, TN

Washington County looks at new land deal for manufacturing company

By Robert Houk
Johnson City Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international automotive components manufacturer looking to locate in the Washington County Industrial Park has asked for additional land for future expansion. The county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee agreed Thursday “to convey 25 acres” in the industrial park to the Washington County Industrial Development Board that will be sold to a company now identified as “Project Stamp.”

