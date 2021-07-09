Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC roadways, subway station flooded by deluge of rainfall

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Some New York City roadways and at least one subway station temporarily became bodies of water on Thursday, after a deluge of rainfall flooded traffic lanes and station platforms.

Video posted to social media in the late afternoon appeared to show water levels reaching waist height at the subway station at West 157th Street in upper Manhattan.

In one video, an intrepid woman climbed down the stairs of a station and waded through the dark, murky water with a bag on her shoulder and another held above her head. In another video, a group attempted to cross the water by hopping through it in garbage bags.

The water issues weren’t just below ground, either.

Some drivers on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx needed emergency assistance after becoming stuck when the water got too deep on one side of the roadway.

On the other side, drivers had to pass the area only using one lane, with the others covered by brownish water.

The FDR Drive in Manhattan also had severe flooding issues in some sections.

The heavy thunderstorms came as the region was bracing itself for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa on Friday as it makes its way up the East Coast. The storm killed one person in Florida and created conditions that injured several others in Georgia.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
280K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Florida State
City
Bronx, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Georgia State
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Upper Manhattan#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
TrafficPosted by
The Associated Press

Heavy flooding hits central China; subways inundated

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy flooding has hit central China following unusually heavy rains, with the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou inundated with rushing water. Just to the north, the famed Shaolin Temple known for its Buddhist monks’ mastery of martial arts was badly hit. There was no immediate...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Fauci: Academy wants kids wearing school masks

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top infectious disease expert is suggesting parents follow new COVID-19 guidance for mask-wearing issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The academy is recommending schools require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults — regardless of vaccination status. Dr. Anthony Fauci told “CBS This Morning” the academy wants to “go the extra mile” to make sure kids are protected at school because of the rise in cases blamed on the delta variant of the coronavirus.
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Associated Press

Officials say shellfish illnesses linked to heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials are warning of a spike in shellfish-related illnesses believed to be connected to last month’s heat wave. The Washington Department of Health has reported 52 cases of vibriosis so far in July, surpassing the highest number of cases ever recorded for the month, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy