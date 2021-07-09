Royals Spotlight: Winchester second baseman Nate Furman

Hometown (high school graduated from): Brookhaven, Pa. (Monsignor Bonner High School) What do you love about baseball: Really, everything about it. I think my family helped a ton with my love for it. My dad played in high school, I grew up with two older brothers who played. They were always there for me. If we were bored, my older brothers and I would hit or go throw. I think once you get to college it can sometimes feel like a job, but it’s always just been a game to me. I love it so much.