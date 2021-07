There's pretty much no doubt that if you manage to hit upon the right concept for a dating show, you could have a massive success on your hands, and one that ends up dominating pop culture for several weeks, on top of it. While these types of shows have been with us for many decades, the ante has been upped in recent years, especially with offerings from Netflix like Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle. Now, Netflix is back with Sexy Beasts, a dating show that puts its singles in elaborate prosthetics for each encounter, and the ferocious reviews are finally rolling in.