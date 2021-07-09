Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians

The calls to come back to the office continue to go out, but by one measure, most D.C. office workers have not returned to their place of work yet. Virginia-based company Kastle Systems creates building security entry systems that are used by thousands of buildings across the country and more than 700 in the D.C. metro area. It has been monitoring the number of employees swiping their entry cards and fobs, and scanning their QR codes, at its buildings. By that count, just 26.3% of office workers in the D.C. metro area had returned by the third week in June.