Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians
The pandemic pushed the 2020 Olympics into Summer 2021, leaving athletes to compete well outside of their comfort zone to realize lifelong dreams. The D.C. area has no shortage of Olympians. In fact, this is considered a capital region for rowing, swimming and basketball — just to name a few sports. There are dozens of Olympic-caliber athletes in virtually every part of the D.C. area, and this gallery seeks to give them a spotlight heading into the games so we can root on our neighbors while they compete in Tokyo.wtop.com
Comments / 0