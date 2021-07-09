Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR WESTERN SHERMAN COUNTY At 804 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Ruleton to 3 miles north of Kanorado, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ruleton and Goodland. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 26. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH