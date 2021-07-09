Flood Warning issued for Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 14:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning by 6 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Neuse River At Smithfield affecting Johnston County. Neuse River Near Clayton affecting Johnston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neuse River Near Clayton. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 8:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM EDT Friday was 11.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor overflow occurs on both banks. Water reaches the edge of the Neuse River Greenway trail. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The Neuse River Greenway at Covered Bridge Road begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Neuse River Clayton 9.0 11.9 Fri 8 am EDT 4.2 2.4 3.0 3.4