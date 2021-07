Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin is on the campaign trail talking to voters. But, he's not answering questions about one hot-button issue. At a campaign event in McLean aimed at female voters with former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin spoke about a number of issues. But one issue was not on the agenda: abortion. After the event, Youngkin declined to answer questions about his position on restoring restrictions aimed at limiting abortions. Many women in the audience here at the event say they think he probably would restore those restrictions.