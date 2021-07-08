Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canandaigua, NY

Summer with Thai by Night

By Naz Banu
585mag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer in upstate New York—short but surely the sweetest of seasons! Canandaigua is blessed with my version of the summer holy trinity—sun, sand, and spring rolls. Yes, spring rolls. In the middle of Canandaigua’s main stretch is a gem known as Thai by Night. When it first opened in 2017, I recall reading about how customers kept ordering pad thai, and the owners decided to … remove it from the menu. To most, this may seem unwise from a business perspective, but I was immediately smitten. I understood why. I understood that it was almost painful to watch an entire menu the kitchen put their heart into creating be passed over for the one popular dish everyone knows. Pad thai is the quarterback/cheerleader in every high school rom com. Yes, it is the first Thai dish everyone notices and celebrates, but how about the equally (if not more so) interesting nerd with the heart of gold? (P.S. I was in the computer science program at RIT, and it is simply coincidence that I am always on the nerd’s side in every movie … definitely.)

www.585mag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canandaigua, NY
Food & Drinks
City
New York City, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Canandaigua, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thai Food#Thai Cuisine#Rice Pudding#Thai Basil#Food Drink#Rit#Asian#Pre Covid#Persian Muslims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Thailand
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy