Summer with Thai by Night

Summer in upstate New York—short but surely the sweetest of seasons! Canandaigua is blessed with my version of the summer holy trinity—sun, sand, and spring rolls. Yes, spring rolls. In the middle of Canandaigua’s main stretch is a gem known as Thai by Night. When it first opened in 2017, I recall reading about how customers kept ordering pad thai, and the owners decided to … remove it from the menu. To most, this may seem unwise from a business perspective, but I was immediately smitten. I understood why. I understood that it was almost painful to watch an entire menu the kitchen put their heart into creating be passed over for the one popular dish everyone knows. Pad thai is the quarterback/cheerleader in every high school rom com. Yes, it is the first Thai dish everyone notices and celebrates, but how about the equally (if not more so) interesting nerd with the heart of gold? (P.S. I was in the computer science program at RIT, and it is simply coincidence that I am always on the nerd’s side in every movie … definitely.)