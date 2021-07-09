Cancel
Watch: Suns crowd taunts Giannis after air-balling free throw

By Scott Rogust
Cover picture for the articleAnother NBA Playoffs game, another time the crowd got Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to shoot an airball at the free throw line. One of the biggest rivalries in the NBA Playoffs is not between two teams. Rather, it is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and opposing crowds. Antetokounmpo has been trolled relentlessly due to his lengthy process of attempting a free throw, causing fans to count to 10 to get him to speed up and to get him called for a 10-second violation.

